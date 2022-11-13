Hit by vehicle, elderly woman dies in hospital

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 12

An elderly woman was killed while another woman seriously injured in two different road accidents. Harbans Kaur (89) was coming home when a biker passing by hit her.

She was taken to hospital in an injured condition where she was referred to Jalandhar. However, she died in Jalandhar hospital. The police have registered a case against Jagjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhowal.