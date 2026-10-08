Hoarding politics at play as Jalandhar set to greet Punjab Congress chief Pargat

A day before his return to his hometown Jalandhar following his appointment as Punjab Congress Committee president, the city has been adorned with congratulatory hoardings welcoming senior Congress leader Pargat Singh.

Pargat is scheduled to arrive in Amritsar from New Delhi on Thursday morning, where he will be received by party leaders and supporters from across Punjab, including a large contingent from Jalandhar. Accompanied by Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, he will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and later visit Sri Durgiana Temple, St Paul Church and Ram Tirath Temple.

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By the evening, he is expected to reach Jalandhar where he is likely to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan before heading towards his place. Councillors and party workers are expected to accord him a warm welcome.

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The hoardings for his reception have been put up at Congress Bhawan in Jalandhar and at almost all intersections in the city, including Skylark Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Model Town and the entire passage towards his home in Mithapur.

Since the hoardings have been put up by various activists of the party, there is a lot of variation in the use of pictures of other senior leaders. The pictures of Sonia Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot have been used by everyone. But the supporters have been selective about the use of pictures of LoP Partap Bajwa, MP Charanjit Channi and ex-PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, depending on their personal equations.