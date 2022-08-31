Hockey champ Manpreet Singh inspires kids to be fit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Under the Fit India initiative, Apeejay School, Model Town, organised “Meet the Champion” initiative to create awareness on the role of sports and fitness among Indian students.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh attended the event. Principal Malkiat Singh felicitated Manpreet Singh and accorded him a warm welcome.

In an interactive session with the students, the Olympian created an awakening about the role of a balanced and nutritious diet, a healthy lifestyle and strict fitness regime.

The Fit India programme is closely monitored and organised by the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of India. A talk on “Santulit aahar” enlightened the students about the role of a balanced diet.

The athlete shared his success story, inspiring the Apeejayites to pursue their goal with single-minded devotion. Manpreet Singh addressed the concerns of the students during the open house meet.

Cultural programme presented by the Apeejayites was the highlight of the programme. The principal exhorted the students to imbibe the value of perseverance and dedication as exemplified by the hockey champion. “As envisaged by our founder chairman Seth Stya Paul and president Sushma Paul Berlia, Apeejay School, Model Town, believes in imparting value-based education to the students by laying equal emphasis on curricular and co-curricular activities,” said the principal.