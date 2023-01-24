Hockey fans' World Cup dreams dashed

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, January 23

They all believed that World Cup Trophy would be theirs, this time! But, hopes got shattered when Indian Hockey team got crashed out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand which ranks six places down. There is a disappointment amongst fans and hockey fraternity. It was expected that this time the draught of 48 years will be ended when Indian team will lift the trophy. The world cup is being held in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.

IS Sandhu, CEO, Surjit Hockey Society, termed the defeat of Indian team ‘unfortunate’.

He said the team was expected to win the world cup when it was happening on their home turf. The entire day, WhatsApp groups, which were formed by the hockey experts, were flooded with messages on what had gone wrong.

“It was 1975 when we last won the World Cup, and now our players are in the team, I am hopeful that this time we will win,” said Avtar Singh, one of the coaches at Surjit Hockey Academy. Players Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar and Hardik Singh were in the team who have had made Jalandhar proud numerous times earlier too. Last year, they had brought laurels when Indian hockey team won the bronze in Olympics.

It was an emotional day for everyone. When countrywide tour the trophy of Men’s Hockey World Cup was started, it was being given warm welcome in every city. Whoever was seeing the trophy was seeing it with a hope that this time this will be won by the Indian hockey team.