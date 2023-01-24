Hockey fans' World Cup dreams dashed

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, January 23
They all believed that World Cup Trophy would be theirs, this time! But, hopes got shattered when Indian Hockey team got crashed out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand which ranks six places down. There is a disappointment amongst fans and hockey fraternity. It was expected that this time the draught of 48 years will be ended when Indian team will lift the trophy. The world cup is being held in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.
IS Sandhu, CEO, Surjit Hockey Society, termed the defeat of Indian team ‘unfortunate’.
He said the team was expected to win the world cup when it was happening on their home turf. The entire day, WhatsApp groups, which were formed by the hockey experts, were flooded with messages on what had gone wrong.
“It was 1975 when we last won the World Cup, and now our players are in the team, I am hopeful that this time we will win,” said Avtar Singh, one of the coaches at Surjit Hockey Academy. Players Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar and Hardik Singh were in the team who have had made Jalandhar proud numerous times earlier too. Last year, they had brought laurels when Indian hockey team won the bronze in Olympics.
It was an emotional day for everyone. When countrywide tour the trophy of Men’s Hockey World Cup was started, it was being given warm welcome in every city. Whoever was seeing the trophy was seeing it with a hope that this time this will be won by the Indian hockey team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...