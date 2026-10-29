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Home / Jalandhar / Hockey fiesta takes a breather, vibrant heritage steals the show in Jalandhar

Hockey fiesta takes a breather, vibrant heritage steals the show in Jalandhar

Action resumes on Thursday with India set to take on China in a key clash

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Sada Pind set up on the stadium premises at Jalandhar.
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A day after the grand opening of the Asian Champions Trophy, which saw Malaysia, Japan and India register victories, the tournament observed a rest day on Wednesday with no matches scheduled.

Teams from Malaysia, Bangladesh, China and Korea were supposed to be at the stadium for practice sessions until 5 pm, but Bangladesh and China's practice was cancelled.

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The stadium has been beautifully decked up in vibrant colours to mark the occasion. A special attraction is ‘Saada Pind’, an initiative showcasing Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, traditional village life and vibrant rural traditions, offering visitors a glimpse into the state’s unique identity.

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The action will resume on October 29, with three exciting fixtures lined up for the day. Malaysia will take on Korea, Bangladesh will face Japan, while hosts India will clash with China.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished hockey Olympians and international players, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Among those present were Col Balbir Singh, Rajinder Singh Senior, Balbir Singh Randhawa, Balwinder Singh Shammi, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Harpreet Singh Mander, Gagan Ajit Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Gurjit Kaur, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh.

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Padma Shree awardee and renowned wrestler Kartar Singh was also present at the inaugural event.

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