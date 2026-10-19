Hockey Punjab beat Maharashtra in penalty shootout to enter semi-finals

Hockey Punjab sealed their semi-final berth with a hard fought win over Hockey Maharashtra in the second quarter final, held earlier on Sunday during the 16th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Hockey in UP.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 after regulation time — Ujwal Singh had given Hockey Punjab the lead with a penalty stroke in the 7th minute, before Maharashtra’s Ravi Paresh Bharadia levelled with a penalty corner in the 49th minute — before Hockey Punjab prevailed 5-4 in the shootout. Gurjot Singh, Simranjot Singh, Lovenoor Singh, Dilraj Singh and captain Harjeet Singh scored goals.

Advertisement

The quarter final win followed an unbeaten run through the league matches, where Hockey Punjab drew 1-1 with Hockey Bengal — Ujwal Singh scored one goal with a penalty stroke, before Kishor Lakra scored one goal to level the match for Hockey Bengal. In the second league match, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-1, in which goals were scored by Gurjot Singh Sangha, Gurjot Singh and Dilraj Singh, while B Sathish scored for Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Hockey Punjab lauded the team’s composure and consistency across the league stage and the quarter-final and wished the players, coach Daljeet Singh (International player), team manager Gurpreet Singh and the entire support staff the very best for the semi-final.