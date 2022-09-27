Hold painting, writing contests, schools told

Jalandhar, September 26
To educate the students about the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the education department has asked the school principals to organise essay-writing competitions and painting contests on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of the martyr.
Students will be asked to pen their thoughts and to write poetry on the martyr on the Wall of Expression. Besides, to throw a light on the life of the martyr and his struggle to attain freedom, students would be drawing paintings.
The schools have been asked to start exercise during the morning assembly, as a part of the Tandrust Jawan Mission on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
