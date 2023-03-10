Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

A 38-year-old man, identified as Manoj Yadav, was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute arose during the Holi celebrations in Transport Nagar. The police have identified and booked three persons and booked three or four unidentified persons on the charge of murder. One of the accused named in the FIR, identified as Suraj, was arrested from near the Focal Point on Thursday.

As per the information, the complainant, Kanhaiya Yadav, the uncle of the deceased, was standing near his sand gravel-laden vehicle in Transport Nagar when Raju — who works as a sand gravel dealer — and his friends threw colours at him.

When Kanhaiya objected to it, Raju, his friends Suraj, Prakash and three or four unidentified youths got into a fight with him, and hit him on his head and the arm with a wooden stick. Following that, Manoj rushed out of his house to help his uncle but Raju and other men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, and he fell unconscious.

As soon as some local residents gathered on the spot, the accused dropped the weapons and ran away. Manoj was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused were in an inebriated state and had thrown colours on the complainant. He said some teams were formed to trace the accused, and the police have already nabbed one of the persons involved, while

a hunt is on for the others.

He said a case has been registered against Raju, Suraj, Akash and three or four unidentified persons under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.