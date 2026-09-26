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Home / Jalandhar / Holy Bein to host state-level kayaking, canoeing competitions from Oct 10

Holy Bein to host state-level kayaking, canoeing competitions from Oct 10

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:51 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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To connect the youth of Punjab with sports and particularly promote water sports, the holy Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi is all set to witness the state-level kayaking and canoeing competitions being organised under the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ initiative.

The state-level competitions will be held in the waters of the holy Bein from October 10 to October 15, with teams from all 23 districts of Punjab participating.

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Arrangements for the event have been made at the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Academy. The special event will be led by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal. For the first time, competitions under ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ are being organised in the waters of the holy Bein. The event is expected to provide a significant platform for emerging players of Punjab to showcase their talent, while also helping Sultanpur Lodhi emerge as a prominent centre for water sports.

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While reviewing the preparations, Seechewal appealed to parents to encourage their children to take up sports such as kayaking and canoeing. He said that in the present times, sports not only help keep youngsters physically fit but also open avenues for a bright future and provide opportunities to earn recognition at the national and international levels.

District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh, while sharing details about the championship, said that players from all 23 districts of Punjab would participate in the state-level competition. Necessary arrangements are being made for the participating players and teams to ensure that the championship is conducted smoothly and efficiently. Meanwhile, coaches Amandeep Singh Khaira and Priya Saini said that the players are undergoing intensive preparations for the upcoming competitions.

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