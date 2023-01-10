 Home demolished a month ago, Latifpura resident gets Rs 2,250 power bill : The Tribune India

Home demolished a month ago, Latifpura resident gets Rs 2,250 power bill

Home demolished a month ago, Latifpura resident gets Rs 2,250 power bill

Gurbaksh Singh with his family in a makeshift tent in Latifpura in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 9

Gurbaksh Singh (53) and his wife are forced to spend their nights in a makeshift tent, ever since their house in Latifpura was demolished exactly a month ago. As if this wasn’t enough, on Saturday he was hit by another shocker. He received Rs 2,250 electricity bill for his now non-existent house.

A trader, dealing in wood, Gurbaksh Singh and his family have been living in Latifpura for the past over two decades. Their houses were razed on December 9.

As sickness and disease hits tents and those putting up under the open skies fend for survival. Gurbaksh is at a loss and not able to describe this new salvo.

“Sada Pakistan tan nahi si, hun Hindustan vi nahi reha. Gharon beghar kar ditta (Pakistan was not ours then, now Hindustan isn’t ours either. We’ve been displaced),” says Grubaksh.

“On Saturday (January 7) the Electricity Department sent a bill of Rs 2,250 on my mobile phone. It is like a cruel joke. The day that our house was demolished, I was detained by the police. The police picked me up after I sought orders for the demolition from some officials. I was arrested and our mobiles were taken away by the police. I was taken around in a police vehicle all day to Jawahar Nagar, Cantt and Jamsher police stations. I couldn’t even contact my children as my house was being demolished. Though I repeatedly asked them. Now, they are asking me to pay a bill as I sit in a tent,” says Gurbaksh

On January 7, Gurbaksh received a message from PSPCL for the payment of Rs 2,250 power bill by January 23. Gurbaksh said his parents took their last breath here, the weddings and birth of grandchild in this house. Gurbaksh has all his ID proofs and papers on this house address.

Gurbaksh lived in his house in Latifpura with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and a three-month-old grandson. After his grandson got sick due to the winter, he was shifted to a friend’s house.

Gurabaksh, who rented wood rafters, logs and step ladders to earn money lost all his goods after his house fell.

Gurbaksh says, “The government has eaten up our means of livelihood too. My rafters and ‘ghodis’ were broken when the home was demolished. We were not able to retrieve anything. Thieves also struck after demolition. They took away taps, lines and even electric wires, all they could find. It’s all gone. My grandson was getting rashes and eruptions on his skin due to cold.” Meanwhile, farmer union activists camping in solidarity with the Latifpura displaced also shared Gurbaksh’s power bill video on social media. The activists said, “This bill has been received on the name of Gurbaksh Singh’s mother. How can the government say this is the Improvement Trust’s land?”

Farmers unions have also given a call to block the National Highway at the Dhannowali railway crossing on January 16 in solidarity with the residents displaced in Latifpura.

Including Gurbaksh’s grandchild, many residents of Latifpura have fallen sick due to cold. Gurbaksh Singh said 100 people turned up for treatment at a camp set up by the Medical Practitioners’ Association Punjab. Residents had also sought clean drinking water, toilets and doctors from the administration days ago.

Meanwhile, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, today visited Latifpura. During his visit Lalpura said he had sent a notice to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, on people displaced in Latifpura and had also sought a report on the issue but was yet to receive a response.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalpura said, “It won’t be right for me to give a decision or make a declaration before I hear from the state government on the issue. It is clear though that before the demolition, alternate arrangements for stay should have been made for Latifpura residents. Presently, residents are forced to spend nights in the open in the biting cold.”

He was accompanied by BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Sarabjit Makkar, Sushil Sharma and others.

While Gurbaksh Singh has received the bill for a meter installed in his mother’s name, the bill is for the two month i.e.November-December billing cycle.

Inderpal Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar, said: “Since the Latifpura families’ electricity consumption for November is unlikely to have exceeded 300 units, and their December consumption was limited to 9 days, it is unlikely that they might receive hefty bills. As these residents are also covered under the government’s policy. Yet the picture will be clearer after viewing their bills, which we will look into.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers