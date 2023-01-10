Home demolished a month ago, Latifpura resident gets Rs 2,250 power bill

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, January 9

Gurbaksh Singh (53) and his wife are forced to spend their nights in a makeshift tent, ever since their house in Latifpura was demolished exactly a month ago. As if this wasn’t enough, on Saturday he was hit by another shocker. He received Rs 2,250 electricity bill for his now non-existent house.

A trader, dealing in wood, Gurbaksh Singh and his family have been living in Latifpura for the past over two decades. Their houses were razed on December 9.

As sickness and disease hits tents and those putting up under the open skies fend for survival. Gurbaksh is at a loss and not able to describe this new salvo.

“Sada Pakistan tan nahi si, hun Hindustan vi nahi reha. Gharon beghar kar ditta (Pakistan was not ours then, now Hindustan isn’t ours either. We’ve been displaced),” says Grubaksh.

“On Saturday (January 7) the Electricity Department sent a bill of Rs 2,250 on my mobile phone. It is like a cruel joke. The day that our house was demolished, I was detained by the police. The police picked me up after I sought orders for the demolition from some officials. I was arrested and our mobiles were taken away by the police. I was taken around in a police vehicle all day to Jawahar Nagar, Cantt and Jamsher police stations. I couldn’t even contact my children as my house was being demolished. Though I repeatedly asked them. Now, they are asking me to pay a bill as I sit in a tent,” says Gurbaksh

On January 7, Gurbaksh received a message from PSPCL for the payment of Rs 2,250 power bill by January 23. Gurbaksh said his parents took their last breath here, the weddings and birth of grandchild in this house. Gurbaksh has all his ID proofs and papers on this house address.

Gurbaksh lived in his house in Latifpura with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and a three-month-old grandson. After his grandson got sick due to the winter, he was shifted to a friend’s house.

Gurabaksh, who rented wood rafters, logs and step ladders to earn money lost all his goods after his house fell.

Gurbaksh says, “The government has eaten up our means of livelihood too. My rafters and ‘ghodis’ were broken when the home was demolished. We were not able to retrieve anything. Thieves also struck after demolition. They took away taps, lines and even electric wires, all they could find. It’s all gone. My grandson was getting rashes and eruptions on his skin due to cold.” Meanwhile, farmer union activists camping in solidarity with the Latifpura displaced also shared Gurbaksh’s power bill video on social media. The activists said, “This bill has been received on the name of Gurbaksh Singh’s mother. How can the government say this is the Improvement Trust’s land?”

Farmers unions have also given a call to block the National Highway at the Dhannowali railway crossing on January 16 in solidarity with the residents displaced in Latifpura.

Including Gurbaksh’s grandchild, many residents of Latifpura have fallen sick due to cold. Gurbaksh Singh said 100 people turned up for treatment at a camp set up by the Medical Practitioners’ Association Punjab. Residents had also sought clean drinking water, toilets and doctors from the administration days ago.

Meanwhile, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, today visited Latifpura. During his visit Lalpura said he had sent a notice to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, on people displaced in Latifpura and had also sought a report on the issue but was yet to receive a response.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalpura said, “It won’t be right for me to give a decision or make a declaration before I hear from the state government on the issue. It is clear though that before the demolition, alternate arrangements for stay should have been made for Latifpura residents. Presently, residents are forced to spend nights in the open in the biting cold.”

He was accompanied by BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Sarabjit Makkar, Sushil Sharma and others.

While Gurbaksh Singh has received the bill for a meter installed in his mother’s name, the bill is for the two month i.e.November-December billing cycle.

Inderpal Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar, said: “Since the Latifpura families’ electricity consumption for November is unlikely to have exceeded 300 units, and their December consumption was limited to 9 days, it is unlikely that they might receive hefty bills. As these residents are also covered under the government’s policy. Yet the picture will be clearer after viewing their bills, which we will look into.”