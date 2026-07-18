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Home / Jalandhar / Home-grown brands to take centre stage at Jalandhar lifestyle exhibition

Home-grown brands to take centre stage at Jalandhar lifestyle exhibition

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:12 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar to host two-day monsoon-themed exhibition at Fortune Avenue on July 25 and 26. FILE PHOTO
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With Teej and Raksha Bandhan around the corner, a two-day monsoon- themed lifestyle exhibition will be held at Fortune Avenue on July 25 and 26, offering visitors an opportunity to explore fashion, jewellery, home decor and other products from home-grown brands under one roof. The entry to the exhibition will be free.

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Organisers said the event aims to provide a convenient platform for residents looking to refresh their festive wardrobes or buy gifts and decorative items ahead of the celebrations.

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The exhibition will feature ethnic and western wear, handcrafted jewellery, embroidered footwear, handbags, accessories, fragrances, home décor articles and a variety of lifestyle products. Visitors can also browse specially curated collections for the upcoming festive and wedding season.

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Expecting a good response ahead of the festive period, the organisers said the event will bring together small businesses and independent labels, allowing visitors to discover handcrafted and locally designed products that are not commonly available at regular retail outlets.

Designed around the monsoon theme, the event will combine fashion, lifestyle and home decor in a single venue. Apart from apparel and accessories, it will also offer gifting options for those planning festive purchases or looking to spruce up their homes.

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With demand for curated exhibitions steadily growing in the city, particularly for handmade and customised products, the organisers expect the event to attract visitors not only from Jalandhar but also from nearby towns over the two days.

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