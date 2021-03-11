Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 20

A new recruit in the Punjab Home Guards hanged herself at her residence in Kahma village of Banga on Friday evening.

Victim Manpreet Kaur was cremated on Saturday amid gun salute. A pall of gloom descended on the village as this was the second demise in the family in the recent past. Her father Sukhdev Singh, too, had remained posted with the Home Guards but had passed away owing to brain haemorrhage. Manpreet had got the job on compassionate grounds.

Tarsem Kaur, mother of the deceased, reportedly told the police that her daughter was involved in a relationship with a trainee Home Guard.

“Both were going along together but he recently told Manpreet that he could not marry her. She could not bear the trauma and took the extreme step,” Tarsem Kaur wrote in her statement to the police. A case has been lodged against the trainee cop under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at Banga Sadar Police Station, said SHO Rajiv Kumar.

