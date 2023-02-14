Home Guards yet to get free travel vouchers

Phagwara, February 13
The Punjab Home Guards department has not yet issued vouchers to its volunteers for free travel in roadways buses even after more than 11 years.
The government in December 2011, approved recommendations of a cabinet committee to offer free bus travel facilities to Home Guard volunteers in roadways buses. The volunteers however said they are yet to receive the vouchers.
