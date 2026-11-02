The last rites of 18-year-old Divit Auluck, son of Speed Records owner Dinesh Auluck, will be conducted in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Divit is also the nephew of popular rapper Honey Singh. Honey Singh reached Jalandhar today to offer condolences and comfort the bereaved family.

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With the Punjabi music fraternity steeped in deep mourning following the tragic accident and death of the youth, the who’s who of the Punjabi music industry is expected to be present on Tuesday when the family bids a final farewell to the 18-year-old.

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Divit, along with his friend Aarav Talwar, died in a car crash in Jalandhar in the wee hours of November 1, when the Volkswagen Jetta they were travelling in, along with three more friends, rammed into a parked garbage trolley of the Municipal Corporation.

The accident took place on the flyover near Police Lines in Jalandhar and left the vehicle badly damaged and mangled.

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Questions were also raised about the presence of a vehicle on the flyover without reflectors.

The home of Dinesh Auluck has since been a hub of activity, with a steady stream of musicians and artists visiting since yesterday.

While Auluck’s home had been decked up for Diwali festivities with strings of lights, the sudden accident snuffed out the happiness of the house just days before Diwali.

Apart from Honey Singh, who arrived today, Punjabi singers and actors Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Shehnaz Gill, Sargun Mehta and Amrit Mann, among others, called on the family to express their condolences.

Messages of condolence and solace also poured in on social media from Honey Singh, Jazzy B, Neeru Bajwa and other singers and actors for Divit’s parents — father Dinesh and mother Babita Auluck.

While the last rites of Aarav Talwar — son of Pappi Sweets owner, who also died in the accident — were conducted on Sunday, Divit’s family was reportedly awaiting his brother’s return from Canada.

Divit will be accorded his final farewell at the Model Town cremation ground in Jalandhar on November 3 (Tuesday) at 1 pm.