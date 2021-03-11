Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

Jalandhar, August 11
City-based social workers, who were selected for the state award last year, demanded that they should be included in this year’s list of awardees.
They said due to Covid, the Independence Day function was not held last year and all those workers who were selected for the award were told that they would be honoured later.
Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Apahaj Ashram chairman Tarsem Kapor said he was nominated for the state award for his effortless services during the pandemic and for the social work he did as the chairman of the ashram. However, in the wake of second wave of Covid, Independence Day functions were cancelled across the state. He said as Independence Day was being celebrated with much fanfare this year, on the behalf of all social workers who were nominated for the award last year, he appealed to the government to honour them along with this year’s awardees.
