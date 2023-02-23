Hopeful of getting rural development funds from Centre soon: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the state government was hopeful of receiving rural development funds (RDF) from the Centre soon.

The Minister said Punjab would soon get its rightful dues. Asked if the state has decided to reduce its statutory charges to 2 per cent of the minimum support price and was ready to face the loss of Rs 3,000 crore, he said: “We will keep it to the level in accordance with other states and as per the country-wide policy,” Dhaliwal said.

The minister said: “We will claim the charges abiding all given directions and guidelines.”

The minister reiterated that the agriculture policy was set to be rolled out on March 31. “We will offer all facilities to farmers who will diversify into fruit and vegetable production. We will have MSP for every single crop,” Dhaliwal maintained.

The minister visited the mandis of Jalandhar city, Goraya, Nakodar and Shahkot.