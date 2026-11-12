Horse riders shine at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at PAP

Equestrian events witnessed high-energy action on the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) campus in Jalandhar, where riders across various age categories competed in dressage, show jumping and tent pegging during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, which began on November 11. The competitions will conclude on November 13. Interestingly, the unique names of several horses also caught the attention of spectators.

In dressage discipline, 21–30 age category, Jalandhar’s Vishal Kumar claimed victory riding Naughty Boy to secure 1st position. Sukhpreet Singh of Mohali took 2nd place on his horse named Master Plan, while Vishal Kumar also clinched 3rd place riding Pushpak. In dressage 31–40 age category, Jaramanjeet Singh secured 1st place on Badal.

In show jumping, 17–21 age category, Patiala’s Jashanjot Singh rode Fateh to a first place finish. Jalandhar’s Sukhmani secured second place on Badal, followed by Mohali’s Suharash Bhuyan secured third position.

In show jumping 21–30 age Category, Mohali’s Sukhpreet Singh took top spot on his horse Master Plan. Vishal Kumar of Jalandhar followed in second place on Pushpak, while Raj Kumar bagged thied place for Jalandhar riding Champion.

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In show jumping 31–40 age category, Gurtera Singh of Mohali captured first position on his horse Mastana. Jalandhar’s Prabhjot Singh finished second on Big Star and Jatinder Singh of Mohali earned thied place riding Radha.

In tent pegging 17–21 age category, Suharsh Bhuyian of Mohali clinched first position riding Suvie with a total score of 11. Patiala’s Manveer Singh secured second place on Alisher with a score of 5, while Saurav Sharma of Jalandhar finished third on Legend Order scoring 4.