Hoshiarpur: 2 labourers killed in factory blast

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 24

Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion in a gas plant located on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at KK Enterprise Gas Plant, which provides oxygen and welding gas filled cylinders. The blast occurred when a cylinder suddenly burst during the filling of gas. It is said the explosion was so strong that one labourer, Bhagwati, died on the spot, while two workers, Suraj and Brahmdev, got seriously injured. They were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur. Suraj was referred to a private hospital, where he died. The third worker injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. The police and administrative officials reached the spot and started the investigation.

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa also visited the accident site and talked to the owners of the plant. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he expressed sympathy with the family members of the deceased workers and asked the plant owners to provide full support to the family. He said that according to the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the victim’s family will be given due assistance. He also gave necessary guidelines for the best treatment to the injured.