Hoshiarpur: 24 patients benefit from free cataract surgery

The Health Department facilitated free-of-cost cataract surgeries for 24 patients identified during an eye check-up camp organised at Beenewal on October 17 under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal.

The surgeries were performed at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, on October 24, 28 and 31, keeping in view the number of patients and their convenience. The department also made arrangements for their transportation, treatment and post-operative care. Each patient was examined the day after the surgery to assess recovery.

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District Immunisation Officer Dr Seema Garg coordinated the arrangements, while eye surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur performed the surgeries with the support of staff nurse Ramneek, ward attendant Sukhdev and optometrists Deepak and Tarsem. SMO Beenewal Dr Nirmal coordinated the transportation of patients and their follow-up visits.