Hoshiarpur: 3 killed in mishaps

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 31

The district police have registered three separate FIRs as three persons were killed in various road accidents in the district.

The police have booked the accused by name in two cases. Dilpreet Singh of Hargarh village, has lodged a complaint with the Bullowal police. He said his father Kashmir Singh had gone from home to Lachowal on a cycle on Tuesday night. According to him, some unknown vehicle hit his father near Khun Khun Khurd village, due to which he died.

In another case, Rahul of Kartarpur, has lodged a complaint with the Tanda police. He said his brother-in-law Stephen was on his way to Rawan village of Tehsil Dasuya on March 28. His bike collided with a truck parked on the wrong side, due to which he was seriously injured and taken to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he died during the treatment.

In the third case, Pritam Singh of Mansoorpur has lodged a complaint with the Mukerian police on Tuesday evening. He told the police that his neighbour Jameet Singh was returning home from Mukerian on a scooter. When he reached near the hospital, a canter passing by hit him. After this, they took him to the hospital where the doctors, after giving him first aid, referred him to speciality hospital where Jameet Singh died. —