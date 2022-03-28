Hoshiarpur: Accused in firing incident held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police claimed to have arrested the accused who allegedly killed a woman and seriously injured a man in a firing incident that happened near the Punjab-Himachal border two days back. Gurinderjit Singh, SHO, Hariana, said on March 25, Rajneesh Kumar, son of Sukhram Singh, a resident of Tantpal, along with his aunt Raksha Devi, wife of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Dholwaha, was on his way to Daulatpur, Himachal Pradesh, on his bike. At around 8:30 am, as he was approaching the Himachal border from Behera village, he was shot in the back by Bhumi Singh, who was riding a white scooter. The accused again tried to shoot him but Raksha Devi intervened. Bhoomi shot Raksha killing her on the spot. Inspector Gurinderjit Singh said the accused will be produced in the court and preliminary probe revealed that the pistol was illegal. Hariana Police have registered a case under Sections 302, 307, of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

2 new covid cases in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Sunday. With this, the tally in Jalandhar has reached 78,281 cases. As many as 76,691 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar has reached 12. No deaths were reported in Jalandhar today, the deceased tally has remained at 1,578. Of the 21,40,641 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,77,888 samples have tested negative. Meanwhile, one fresh case of Covid was reported from Kapurthala on Sunday. The Kapurthala district tally reached at 23,857 today. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala. The deceased tally in the district stands at 579. TNS

Thieves steal computers

Nakodar: Sadar police have booked unknown persons for stealing computers from a government school. Renu Bala, a resident of railway road, Nakodar, lodged a complaint to the police that thieves barged into Govt Primary School (girls) in Shankar village on March 24 night and stole computers and other materials.The investigating officer said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. OC

Burglars decamp with valuables

Phagwara: The house of a Satnampura resident Sanjeev Makkar was reportedly burgled on Friday night. The burglars entered the house after breaking the locks and decamped with valuable goods, including a laptop. The police have registered a case.