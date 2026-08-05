Hoshiarpur admn gears up for Mata Chintpurni mela

Ahead of the annual Mata Chintpurni mela, the Hoshiarpur district administration has intensified preparations to ensure a safe, smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees expected to pass through the district on their way to the revered shrine in Himachal Pradesh.

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Officials from various departments have been working in coordination to put in place all essential arrangements well before the commencement of the fair.

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The administration has undertaken a comprehensive plan covering traffic management, sanitation, public safety, healthcare and civic amenities to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. Special attention is being given to maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow on major routes leading to Mata Chintpurni, with officials preparing diversion plans and deploying adequate personnel at key intersections to prevent congestion.

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The Municipal Corporation will provide garbage collection bags to langar committees and ensure regular lifting of waste besides maintaining cleanliness along the pilgrimage routes. Langar organisers have also been advised to maintain adequate distance between one another so that sanitation teams can carry out cleaning and garbage collection without any obstruction.

The administration has also directed the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair damaged stretches of the Chintpurni road and fill potholes on priority to ensure the safe and smooth movement of devotees during the mela. Regular monitoring of these works is being carried out to ensure their timely completion before the commencement of the pilgrimage.

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The administration is also exploring measures to divert heavy vehicles through alternative routes during peak pilgrimage days to ease traffic pressure.

To cater to the basic needs of pilgrims, temporary facilities are being established at strategic locations across the district. Arrangements are being made for clean drinking water, mobile toilets, sanitation facilities and proper waste disposal systems to maintain hygiene along the routes. Adequate street lighting is also being ensured, particularly at langar sites, resting points and major road junctions, while uninterrupted power supply will be maintained throughout the mela period.

Medical preparedness is another key focus area. Health department teams will be stationed at designated locations with ambulances, first-aid facilities and emergency medical services to provide immediate assistance in case of any health emergencies. Officials have also been instructed to remain on alert round the clock during the fair.

Security arrangements have been strengthened with the deployment of police personnel at vulnerable and high-footfall locations. Special emphasis is being laid on ensuring the safety of devotees travelling on foot, with police teams tasked with regulating traffic, assisting pilgrims and maintaining law and order throughout the pilgrimage route until devotees cross into Himachal Pradesh. Officials have been instructed to remain fully prepared to respond promptly to any situation during the mela.

Reviewing the preparations, MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa directed officials to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience while travelling through Hoshiarpur district. He instructed all departments to work in close coordination and complete every arrangement well before the commencement of the mela, with special focus on road connectivity, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water, medical facilities, lighting and security.

The MLA also assured that the Punjab Government is committed to providing every possible assistance for the successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Stating that he would personally monitor the arrangements, Jimpa said the objective is to ensure that every devotee undertaking the journey to Mata Chintpurni experiences a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.