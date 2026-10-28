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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur admn issues temporary firecracker sale licences

Hoshiarpur admn issues temporary firecracker sale licences

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:06 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Officials conduct a draw to issue temporary licences for firecracker sales in Hoshiarpur.
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The Hoshiarpur district administration has issued 57 temporary licences for the retail sale of firecrackers during Diwali through a draw conducted under videography at the District Administrative Complex.

The draw was held under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and supervised by Oishi Mandal, her Officer on Special Duty (Urban Affairs). Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Gurpreet Kaur was also present. The administration had received 1,128 applications through Sewa Kendras across the district.

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Of the licences, 18 were allotted for Dussehra Ground, Nai Abadi, Hoshiarpur; five each for District Council Market, Adda Mahilpur, Roshan Ground, Hoshiarpur and Ramlila Ground, Haryana; and one each for open sites at Bulhowal and Chabbewal.

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In Garhshankar subdivision, five licences were allotted for Military Ground, three for Shaheedan Road (grain market), Mahilpur, and one for the vacant site on the Kot Fatuhi-Binjo road.

In Dasuya, two licences were allotted for Maharishi Valmiki Park, one for the Block Samiti Stadium and two for Dussehra Ground, Garhdiwala. In Tanda, two licences each were allotted for the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) ground and Shimla Pahari Park. In Mukerian, three licences were allotted for Dussehra Ground, Mukerian and one for Dussehra Ground, Datarpur.

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Oishi Mandal said successful applicants would have to complete the required GST-related registration. Firecrackers could be sold only at designated sites and violations would invite legal action. The SDMs and DSPs have been directed to ensure regular inspections.

According to the District Magistrate’s orders, permitted firecrackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, November 8. Separate time slots have been prescribed for Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

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