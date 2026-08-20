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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur athlete wins 2 gold, selected for junior nationals

Hoshiarpur athlete wins 2 gold, selected for junior nationals

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:09 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Emerging athlete Soni Kaur has brought laurels to Hoshiarpur by winning gold medals in the 100m and 200m events at the Under-20 Junior State Athletics Meet.

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Soni clocked an impressive 12.13 seconds in the 100m and 24.89 seconds in the 200m to finish first in both events. Her performance earned her selection for the Junior National Athletics Championship to be held in Chennai.

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Soni has been training regularly at the Lajwanti Stadium in Hoshiarpur under the guidance of coach Baljit Singh for the past two years. She also works out regularly at City Gym under Avtar Singh to improve her fitness and strength.

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Coach Baljit Singh, Sports Welfare Board chairman Avtar Singh, family members and sports enthusiasts congratulated Soni on her achievement. They expressed hope that she would continue her impressive run at the junior nationals and bring laurels to Hoshiarpur and Punjab.

Soni credited her success to her coach, family and hard work. She said her next goal was to perform strongly at the Junior National Championship in Chennai and win a medal.

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