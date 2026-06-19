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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur athletes shine at World Powerlifting championship in Bangkok

Hoshiarpur athletes shine at World Powerlifting championship in Bangkok

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:12 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Hoshiarpur athletes display their medals while holding the Indian national flag in Bangkok.
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Hoshiarpur district has brought pride to Punjab and the country with an impressive performance at the WRPF World Powerlifting Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

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Jaswant Singh, son of Parmjit Singh (sarpanch) and a resident of Khanoora village, won a gold medal in the deadlift event at the international championship held on June 13, 2026. His outstanding achievement earned recognition for India, Punjab and Hoshiarpur on the global stage.

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Another athlete from the district, Raj Kumar of Mehtiana village, also delivered an excellent performance. He won one gold medal in the deadlift category and two silver medals in the bench press event.

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The achievements of both athletes have brought joy and pride to the entire region. Sports enthusiasts, social organisations and prominent citizens have congratulated the players and wished them continued success in future competitions.

Their success serves as an inspiration for young sportspersons and highlights the importance of hard work, dedication and discipline in achieving excellence at the international-level.

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