Hoshiarpur-based author’s novel ‘Khora’ shortlisted for Dhahan prize

Hoshiarpur-based author and retired school principal Dr Dharampal Sahil’s Punjabi novel ‘Khora’ (Erosion) has been shortlisted for the 2026 Dhahan Prize for Punjabi literature. Sahil is among the six shortlisted writers competing for cumulative prize money of 51,000 Canadian dollars.

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The Vancouver based Dhahan Prize, established in 2013, is one of the leading international awards dedicated to Punjabi fiction. The Dahan prize awards books written in Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi, with aim to make them accessible to readers across the Punjabi-speaking world.

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Published by Chetna Parkashan, Shahil’s book ‘Khora’ is rooted into the Kandi belt located near the Punjab and Himachal border, explored how changes to the natural environment are reshaping the lives of communities that have traditionally depended on it.

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Speaking about the book, Sahil narrated that the story began with an observation from his own surroundings. He said the Kandi belt has a distinct geographical and cultural identity and does not fall neatly within the traditional regions of Malwa, Doaba, Majha or Himachal.

“Once known for its vegetation and close dependence on nature, the region has undergone significant changes because of mining and deforestation. People who depended on nature for their livelihood have been forced to migrate, resulting in the erosion of culture, habitation and nature,” he said.

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A prolific writer in both Punjabi and Hindi, Sahil is a retired school principal whose literary work covers novels, short stories, miniature fiction, children’s literature, poetry, travel writing, lexicography, translation and literary criticism. ‘Khora’ is his seventh Punjabi novel.

Sahil has also written separately on the language, folk traditions and cultural heritage of the Kandi region. His wider literary output, however, extends across subjects and genres, reflecting his long and diverse career as a Punjabi and Hindi writer. The Dhahan Prize recognises literary excellence in Punjabi fiction and promotes Punjabi literature among readers worldwide.