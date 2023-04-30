Hoshiarpur beat Bathinda by 3 wickets, enter semifinals

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 29

The Hoshiarpur district team has secured a spot in the semifinals of the under-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. The team, led by captain Surbhi and vice-captain Niranka, achieved the feat by defeating Bathinda in the quarterfinals.

Bathinda batted first after winning the toss and scored 123 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. Riya Rathore, Arshdeep Kaur, and Netanya contributed 18, 15, and 14 runs, respectively. Hoshiarpur’s Niranka and Anjali Simar showcased their skill while bowling, dismissing two players each, and captain Surbhi took one wicket.

Hoshiarpur’s team chased down the target in 35.5 overs, scoring 124 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Niranka scored 35 runs, followed by Anjali Simar with 30 runs. Suhana contributed 13 runs, while Surbhi scored 10 runs. Hiya Sharma remained unbeaten and scored two runs to help Hoshiarpur win. Mehak Sharma took three wickets for Bathinda.

The Hoshiarpur team is scheduled to play the semifinal match against the Ludhiana team on May 1. The District Cricket Association president, Dr Daljit Khela, and the chairman of the tournament Committee, Dr Pankaj Shiv congratulated the team on their achievement and wished them luck.