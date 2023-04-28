Hoshiarpur beat Gurdaspur by 10 wickets to enter quarter finals

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 27

In the Under-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the team of Hoshiarpur district made it to the quarter-final by defeating Gurdaspur with the brilliant performance of Captain Surabhi, Vice-Captain Niranka and Aastha Sharma.

The Gurdaspur team won the toss and decided to bat first. The team was reduced to just 56 runs. Nayna Sharma contributed 25 runs in this. While bowling, Hoshiarpur captain Surbhi took five wickets, Aastha Sharma took four wickets and Anjali Simar took one wicket to limit the Gurdaspur team to 56 runs. The Hoshiarpur team took the field with a target of 57 runs and won by scoring 59 runs in just 10.4 overs without losing any wicket. Vice-captain Niranka contributed 40 not out and Aastha Sharma 10 not out. Congratulating the team, the Secretary of the District Cricket Association, Dr Raman Ghai inspired them to perform the same fine game in the next match as well. Dr Ghai said in the last match played with Jalandhar, Captain Surbhi had made a hat-trick by taking three wickets in a row and in this match also Surbhi has achieved success in taking five wickets. He said that Aastha, Niranka and Anjali Simar also played an important role in making the team win. On this occasion, association president Daljit Khela and the chairman of the tournament committee, Pankaj Shiv, congratulated the team and presented best wishes for the next match. Woman coach Davinder Kaur, district trainer and national cricket player Kuldeep Dhami, coach Daljit Eng, coach Daljit Dhiman, Ashish Ghai, Pandit Surjit Shastri, among others, were also present on the occasion.