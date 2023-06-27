Hoshiarpur beat Jalandhar in inter-district cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 26

The team of Hoshiarpur registered a big victory by defeating Jalandhar by six wickets in the one-day U-19 inter-district cricket tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

In the rain-hit 50-over match played in Jalandhar, the Hoshiarpur team won the toss and invited Jalandhar to bat first. Batting in a match of 27 overs instead of 50 overs, the Jalandhar team scored 129 runs in 27 overs at the loss of six wickets, in which Yuvansh Chopra contributed 43, Krish Bhakta 18 and Shivan Seth 17 runs. Bowling brilliantly on behalf of Hoshiarpur team, Pratham Sachdeva took three wickets, Agam Preet Singh two and captain Vishal Banga took one wicket.

Hoshiarpur team came out to bat with a target of 130 runs in 27 overs to win. With Agampreet Singh’s superb 41 runs, Sourav Malik’s 32 runs, Mayank Malhotra’s 32 runs and Aishveer Singh’s 20 runs, Hoshiarpur team scored 133 runs for the loss of four wickets. HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that Hoshiarpur got four points by registering a resounding victory over Jalandhar team by six wickets.

HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela along with the office-bearers congratulated the team on this big victory of Hoshiarpur. District and team coach Daljit Singh, district trainer former national player Kuldeep Dhami, district assistant coach Daljit Dhiman and district women’s coach Davinder Kalyan congratulated the team on this big victory and called it the result of hard work of the team. Hoshiarpur will play its next match against Kapurthala on June 30.

3 Hoshiarpur players in Punjab U-23 cricket camp

Meanwhile, three Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) players Nimish Dhawan, Pulkit Sharma and Eknoor Sandhu participated in the camp organised by the Punjab Cricket Association for the selection of Punjab U-23 team in Jalandhar.

Giving information in this regard, HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that players in four teams — Punjab Red, Punjab Green, Punjab Yellow and Punjab Blue — were given a chance to play in the Punjab U-23 players camp organised in Jalandhar. The players who performed well in this camp will be further trained and prepared for Punjab. Dr Ghai and HDCA president Dr Diljit Khela congratulated the selected players and wished them a bright future. District coach Diljit Singh, district trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami, and assistant coach Diljit Dhiman, district women’s coach Davinder Kaur also expressed happiness over the selection of the players and wished them good luck for their future.