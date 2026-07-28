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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur beat Mohali by 6 wickets in U-19 women’s cricket tournament

Hoshiarpur beat Mohali by 6 wickets in U-19 women’s cricket tournament

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The tournament’s winning team with the HDCA officials.
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Hoshiarpur registered a convincing six-wicket victory over Mohali in the Punjab Cricket Association’s U-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament, earning four valuable points.

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According to HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai, Hoshiarpur won the toss and elected to field first in the 50-over match. Mohali were bowled out for 89 runs in 38.3 overs. Amayra Olakh top-scored with 25 runs, while Kashish made 24 and Ahnish Kaur contributed 18.

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Captain Surbhi and Urshi Thakur led Hoshiarpur’s bowling attack, claiming three wickets each. Vanshika, Dhruvika Seth, and Kashvi Rana picked up one wicket apiece.

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Chasing a target of 90 runs, Hoshiarpur reached 93 for 4 in 41.2 overs to seal the match by six wickets. Bhumika Sharma top-scored with 31 runs, while Vanshika remained unbeaten on 14 and Manpreet Singh scored an unbeaten 13 to guide the team home.

Dr Ghai said that Hoshiarpur’s next match will be played against Fatehgarh on July 29 in Hoshiarpur.

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