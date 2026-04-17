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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr by 10 wickets for third straight U-16 win

Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr by 10 wickets for third straight U-16 win

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:22 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Hoshiarpur’s winning team along with HDCA office-bearers during the inter-district tournament.
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Riding on an all-round performance, Hoshiarpur defeated Nawanshahr by 10 wickets to record their third consecutive win in the ongoing Punjab Cricket Association U-16 Inter-District Tournament.

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Sharing details, HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that in the two-day match played at Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, Hoshiarpur posted 221 runs in 87.2 overs. Lakshyadeep Sandhu led the scoring with 56 runs, while Mankaran Singh contributed 46. Manan Narayan added 22 runs, captain Yuvraj Thakur scored 24, Amarpreeet Singh chipped in with 18 and Ramanveer Singh remained unbeaten on 14.

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For Nawanshahr, Khushkumar Gupta, Tarnveer Singh, Meenar Verma, Mohammad Altaf and Saksham picked up two wickets each.

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In reply, Nawanshahr struggled against a disciplined Hoshiarpur bowling attack and were bowled out for 119 in their first innings. Nawanshahr managed 125 in their second innings. Khushkumar Gupta top-scored with 40, while Krishv Sikka added 15. Abhinav Pratap Singh was the standout performer, claiming five wickets in the second innings and finishing with a match haul of 10 wickets. Aryaveer took three wickets, while Ishan Atrar and Ramanveer picked up two and one wickets respectively.

Chasing a modest target of 27 runs, Hoshiarpur achieved victory comfortably in just three overs without losing a wicket. With this win, Hoshiarpur secured the top position in their pool.

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HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela congratulated the team on behalf of the association. District coaches Daljit Singh, Praveen Kumar, Anil Hans, Daljit Dhiman, Pankaj Pinka, Dinesh Sharma and trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami also extended their congratulations. District women’s coach Narinder Kaur and assistant coaches Nikita Kumari and Kulveer Happy praised the team’s performance. Hoshiarpur will next face Mohali on April 18–19 in Mohali, followed by a match against Fatehgarh Sahib on April 21–22 in Hoshiarpur.

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