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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr by 104 runs in U-14 cricket tournament

Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr by 104 runs in U-14 cricket tournament

Captain Hariditt Singh Saini scores his second consecutive half-century

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Hoshiarpur cricket team with HDCA officials and coaches.
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Hoshiarpur defeated Nawanshahr by 104 runs in the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Inter-District Under-14 Boys’ Cricket Tournament to secure four points.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) secretary Dr Raman Ghai said Hoshiarpur won the toss and elected to bat in the 50-over match. The team scored 135 runs in 49.2 overs, with captain Hariditt Singh Saini scoring 53 runs. Nawajish contributed 31, while Sumit Bhatti and Sahajpreet scored 11 runs each. Ansh added 10 runs.

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For Nawanshahr, Sahil Mahi took four wickets, while Aarav and Vihaan Chaudhary claimed three wickets each.

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In reply, Nawanshahr were bowled out for just 31 runs in 25.1 overs, handing Hoshiarpur a convincing victory. Abhinandan Sharma took three wickets, while Hariditt Singh Saini claimed two. Aarav, Sumir and Prashant took one wicket each.

Dr Ghai said was Hoshiarpur’s second consecutive victory in the tournament. The team would play its next match against Mohali on October 17.

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HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela, joint secretary Vivek Sahni and other office-bearers congratulated the team. District coach Daljit Singh, assistant coaches Ashok Sharma, Praveen Shintu and Pankaj Pinka, team coach Karan Saini, district trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami, district women’s coach Davinder Kaur and assistant coach Nikita Kumari also appreciated the players’ performance and wished them success in the next match.

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