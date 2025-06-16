Hoshiarpur beat Nawanshahr, enter quarterfinals

In the Under-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Championship organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team has entered the quarterfinals by defeating Nawanshahr team by 5 wickets.

In this match of 50-50 overs, Nawanshahr team won the toss and decided to bat first. Hoshiarpur team bowled brilliantly and bowled out the entire Nawanshahr team for 90 runs in 29.4 overs. From Nawanshahr’s side, Nandini Rajput contributed 43 runs and Karamjot contributed 10 runs. Bowling brilliantly for Hoshiarpur, Aastha Sharma dismissed 5 players, Captain Surabhi dismissed 2, Vanshika, Dhruvika Seth and Sanjana dismissed 1 player each.

Coming to bat with a target of 91 runs in 50 overs for victory, Hoshiarpur team scored 92 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20.5 overs due to the brilliant batting of Captain Surabhi and Vice-Captain Suhana and won the match by 5 wickets and entered the quarterfinals. Batting for Hoshiarpur, Suhana contributed 36 runs, Surabhi contributed 15 runs, Vanshika contributed 13 runs and Kritika contributed 11 runs. Bowling for Nawanshahr, Priya and Nandini dismissed 2 players each from Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) Secretary Dr. Raman Ghai said Hoshiarpur team won its third consecutive match and entered the quarterfinals. Hoshiarpur team had earlier defeated Kapurthala and Ropar. Congratulating the players and team coaches, Dr Ghai said he hopes that the team will continue its good performance in future as well. On this victory of Hoshiarpur team, HDCA president Dr. Daljit Khela and Chairman Tournament Committee Dr Pankaj Shiv, Joint Secretary Vivek Sahni and all HDCA members expressed happiness on the victory of the team and congratulated the team.

District coach of the team Davinder Kaur Kalyan, congratulating the team, said the way the players have prepared with hard work and dedication, the team will repeat its good performance in future as well. District coach Daljit Singh, district trainer and former National player Kuldeep Dhami, junior coach Daljit Dhiman, Pankaj Kumar and Dinesh Sharma also congratulated the team on reaching the quarterfinals.