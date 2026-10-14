Hoshiarpur beat Ropar by 8 wickets in U-14 cricket

Hoshiarpur defeated Ropar by eight wickets to earn four points in the boys' Under-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said Ropar won the toss and elected to bat in the 50-over match. The team was bowled out for 148 in 46.3 overs, with Arnav Sharma scoring 51 runs and Lavish Aggarwal contributing 39. Hoshiarpur captain Hardittdeep Singh Saini led from the front with the ball, claiming four wickets. Sumit Bhatti and Japsahib Singh took two wickets each, while Parth claimed one.

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Chasing a target of 149, Hoshiarpur reached 149 for two in 38.4 overs. Captain Harditdeep Singh Saini remained unbeaten on 78, while Arjun Sharma scored an unbeaten 24 and Arnav contributed 22 runs.

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Dr Ghai said Hoshiarpur would play its next match against Nawanshahr at Nawanshahr on October 15. HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela, joint secretary Vivek Sahni, tournament committee chairman Dr Pankaj Shiv and other office-bearers congratulated the players on the victory.