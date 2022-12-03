Hoshiarpur boxer bags bronze at Panjab University

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 2

Arshnoor Singh, a student of Government College, Hoshiarpur, bagged the bronze medal in the inter-college boxing championship in the 81-86 kg weight category held recently at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Principal Jogesh congratulated the boxer, Arshnoor, and lauded his efforts. Dr Aruna Rani, the Head of the Department of Physical Education, and Dr Paramjit Kaur also extended their wishes.