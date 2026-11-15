Hoshiarpur: Citizens can submit Census details online from tomorrow

Residents can submit their details online through the self-enumeration facility from November 16 to 30 as part of the second phase of Census-2027. The population enumeration exercise will be conducted from December 1 to January 4. Residents can access the facility through the official portal, se.census.gov.in.

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, Census nodal publicity officer and IAS officer (under training) Gurkanwal Singh held a meeting with officials of various departments and representatives of industries at the District Administrative Complex to review preparations and discuss public awareness measures.

Gurkanwal Singh said Census-2027 was an important national exercise and participation of every citizen was essential. He asked government departments and institutions to spread awareness about self-enumeration and encourage people to submit their details online within the stipulated period.

He particularly urged industrial representatives to educate their employees about the facility and motivate them to complete the process themselves. He said industries could play an important role in ensuring wider participation by sharing information with their workforce.

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The officer also directed departments to set up dedicated awareness desks at their offices and Sewa Kendras to guide visitors about the self-enumeration process.

He stressed that accurate information was essential for the census, as the data would help in planning future development programmes, framing policies and identifying priorities in different sectors.