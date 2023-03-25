Hoshiarpur civic body passes Rs 75-crore budget

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 24

A budget to the tune of Rs 7,501.65 lakh was passed by the Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur, for 2023-24, which is about 15 per cent more than the last year’s. Mayor Surinder Kumar presided over the meeting of the House organised in the Municipal Corporation regarding the budget.

Giving information after the meeting, the Mayor said for the financial year 2023-24, Rs 2,363.05 lakh has been proposed for development works, Rs 4,849.90 lakh for staff and Rs 288.70 lakh for contingency.

The development amount will be spent on different development works, including roads, drainage, slum areas and other development works. He said all-round development would be done in all wards of the city without any discrimination with the funds kept for development works in the budget by the Municipal Corporation and the grant received from the government.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Komal Mittal, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Lata Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjita Chowdhary, Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Tiwari, Corporation officers and councillors were present in the meeting.

