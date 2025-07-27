DT
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur clinch 7-wicket win over Kapurthala in women’s cricket

Hoshiarpur clinch 7-wicket win over Kapurthala in women’s cricket

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:33 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
In the Senior Women One Day Inter-District Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team defeated Kapurthala by 7 wickets, thanks to excellent batting by Nirankar and Pooja and impressive bowling from Surabhi and Vanshika.

HDCA Secretary Dr Raman Ghai provided details of the 50-over match played in Ropar. Hoshiarpur won the toss and invited Kapurthala to bat first. Due to outstanding bowling by Hoshiarpur, the Kapurthala team was all out for 104 runs in 41.5 overs. Payal scored 25 runs, while Sukhmanvir Kaur contributed 23 runs. Surabhi took 4 wickets for 11 runs, Vanshika claimed 3 wickets for 15 runs and Captain Anjali Shimar and Aastha Sharma took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 105 runs, Hoshiarpur’s openers Nirankar and Pooja Devi dominated by putting up a 90-run partnership in just 16 overs. Nirankar scored a brilliant 56 runs off 45 balls, while Pooja Devi added 30 runs. The team reached 107 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 22.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets and earning 4 points.

For Kapurthala, Tulika Rajput took 3 wickets. Dr Ghai mentioned that Hoshiarpur’s next match will be against Ropar. He congratulated the team and credited their hard work for this significant victory.

On this win, HDCA President Dr Daljit Khelan, Vivek Sahni, Dr Pankaj Shiv, Thakur Yograj and others extended their congratulations to the team on behalf of the group association.

