Hoshiarpur coach in Spl Olympics team for Berlin

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 29

Asha Kiran Special School’s coach Anjana has been selected as the head coach for Special Olympics 2023 to be held in Berlin from June 14 to 25. She along with seven athletes would be going from Punjab in the Olympics

Felicitating Anjana at a function organised at Asha Kiran Special School, Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said it was a matter of pride for the district that in the Special Olympics in Berlin, Anjana had been selected as the head coach.

He handed over a check for Rs 1 lakh to the organisation for participating in the cultural programme on January 26.