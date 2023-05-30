Hoshiarpur coach in Spl Olympics team for Berlin

Hoshiarpur, May 29
Asha Kiran Special School’s coach Anjana has been selected as the head coach for Special Olympics 2023 to be held in Berlin from June 14 to 25. She along with seven athletes would be going from Punjab in the Olympics
Felicitating Anjana at a function organised at Asha Kiran Special School, Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said it was a matter of pride for the district that in the Special Olympics in Berlin, Anjana had been selected as the head coach.
He handed over a check for Rs 1 lakh to the organisation for participating in the cultural programme on January 26.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai