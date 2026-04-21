Hoshiarpur College holds prize distribution event, honours over 250 students

The annual prize distribution function of DAV College, Hoshiarpur was held showcasing the institution’s academic excellence and all-round student achievements.

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The event was attended by Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, as the chief guest. College managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar attended as the distinguished guest, while Jarnail Singh Saini was present as the guest of honour.

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The function commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by Saraswati Vandana. Presenting the annual report, principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar emphasised that recognition extended beyond academic excellence, encouraging students to strive for holistic development.

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More than 250 undergraduate and postgraduate students were honoured for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The large number of awardees reflected the college’s consistent focus on nurturing talent across diverse fields. The programme concluded with a vibrant bhangra performance by students, adding cultural flair to the occasion.