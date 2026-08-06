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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur completes SIR of electoral rolls ahead of schedule

Hoshiarpur completes SIR of electoral rolls ahead of schedule

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:48 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain.
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Hoshiarpur district has completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of schedule, with the digitisation of enumeration forms also completed, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

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She said booth level officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to all 12,68,648 electors in the district. Of these, 11,69,930 (92.22%) filled forms were received manually, while 1,487 (0.12%) were submitted online.

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During the revision, 15,265 electors were found absent, 48,512 had permanently shifted their residence, 28,475 were found deceased, while data relating to 306 electors could not be collected. The lists of these categories have been shared by BLOs with booth level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties.

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Jain said the draft electoral roll will be published on August 13. Claims and objections can be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) until September 12. All claims and objections will be disposed of by October 8, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 12. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of BLOs, BLAs and district residents for completing the revision exercise well before the prescribed deadline.

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