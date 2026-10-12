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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Congress workers protest ‘vote theft’, burn effigy of CEC

Hoshiarpur: Congress workers protest ‘vote theft’, burn effigy of CEC

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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Congress workers led by Advocate Pankaj Kirpal, a member of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), staged a protest on Hoshiarpur road over alleged vote theft. The protesters blocked traffic and burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They raised slogans, including “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo” and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

Addressing the gathering, Kirpal accused the Chief Election Commissioner of acting under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that the functioning of the Election Commission had undermined public confidence in the institution and demanded Kumar’s immediate resignation.

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Youth Congress general secretary Pranav Kirpal said people across the country were joining Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

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