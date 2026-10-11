DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Congress workers stage protest over pollution, poor roads in Saila Khurd

Hoshiarpur: Congress workers stage protest over pollution, poor roads in Saila Khurd

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:08 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Congress workers led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee member Advocate Pankaj Kirpal staged a protest at Adda Saila Khurd, raising issues of pollution allegedly caused by Quantum Paper Mill, poor road conditions, illegal mining, law and order and alleged vote theft. The protesters blocked traffic and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Addressing the gathering, Kirpal alleged that residents of villages surrounding Saila Khurd were suffering due to pollution from the paper mill.

Advertisement

Rohit Posi, vice-president of the Garhshankar Assembly constituency, Dr Raj Kumar, president of the Block Congress SC Department, Mahilpur and Baldev Raj, sarpanch said the party would continue its agitation against the Bhagwant Mann government.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts