Hoshiarpur: Congress workers stage protest over pollution, poor roads in Saila Khurd

Congress workers led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee member Advocate Pankaj Kirpal staged a protest at Adda Saila Khurd, raising issues of pollution allegedly caused by Quantum Paper Mill, poor road conditions, illegal mining, law and order and alleged vote theft. The protesters blocked traffic and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Addressing the gathering, Kirpal alleged that residents of villages surrounding Saila Khurd were suffering due to pollution from the paper mill.

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Rohit Posi, vice-president of the Garhshankar Assembly constituency, Dr Raj Kumar, president of the Block Congress SC Department, Mahilpur and Baldev Raj, sarpanch said the party would continue its agitation against the Bhagwant Mann government.