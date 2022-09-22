Hoshiarpur cops nab four with intoxicants, liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The district police have arrested four persons with intoxicants and liquor, in separate cases. In the first case, after a tip-off, the police of the CIA staff arrested two accused, including a woman, who had come to supply narcotics near Dhoot Khurd. The police seized 53 kg of poppy husk from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rinku, a resident of Kotla Gonspur, and Kulwinder Kaur of Dhootkalan. A case was registered against them at the Hariana police station, and their car was taken into custody. The Garhshankar police seized 100 grams of heroin from an accused near Shahpur at a naka in the area. The accused has been identified as Ghulam Nabi, a resident of village Bhola. Meanwhile, the city police have seized 13,500 ml of liquor from a Premgarh resident, Harish Chander. He has been arrested.

