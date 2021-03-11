Hoshiarpur: Couple among four killed in separate road accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 23

Four persons, including a couple, were killed in various accidents in the area during last 24 hours while one more was seriously injured.

Kripal Singh, a resident of Miani, has lodged a complaint with the Tanda police. He told that his father Ajit Singh and mother Paramjit Kaur were coming back in the car after taking medicines from Amritsar on Sunday. His brother Satnam Singh was driving the car. When he crossed the Beas river bridge and reached Rada, a truck passing by hit the car. In this accident, his parents died on the spot while his brother was seriously injured. The police have registered a case against the accused truck driver Angrez Singh, a resident of Zira Road Moga.

In another case, Sanjeev Kumar told in the complaint lodged with the Hariana police that a migrant youth whose age was about 25 years, was lying injured near Dolowal village. He got the injured youth admitted to Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur where he died on Sunday. He has expressed apprehension that some vehicle would have hit the said youth, due to which he died. The police have registered a case.

In another case, an unidentified vehicle hit a scooty rider, who died on the spot. Talwara police have registered a case. Police station in-charge Hargurdev Singh told that Ram Swaroop, a resident of Bhumbotad told the police that late at night, his brother-in-law Naresh Kumar, a resident of Changdwa under police station Talwara, riding his Activa was coming back to his home from Goiwal village. Near Pathania Dhaba Jhir da Khuh, Naresh Kumar was hit by an unidentified vehicle and he died on the spot. A case has been registered by the police in this regard.