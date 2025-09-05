Hoshiarpur cricket training centre: Shaping the future of Indian cricket for 50 years

For the past five decades, the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) has quietly emerged as a cornerstone in nurturing the cricketing talent of the region.

From humble beginnings to becoming a well-equipped training hub, the HDCA Cricket Training Centre has played a significant role in shaping the careers of numerous young cricketers, offering free coaching and state-of-the-art facilities to aspiring players.

The centre is renowned for producing top players, including international cricketer Bhupinder Singh Senior, who once trained there. Arun Bedi, another notable alum, is currently the coach of the Punjab cricket team and serves as a selector.

Other prominent players who have passed through its ranks include Ranji Trophy stalwarts Vijay Kumar Gatta and Chaturbhuj Sharma, along with women’s Ranji players like Sneha Jaiswal and Aprajita. The centre has also been associated with RC Sharma, an International Cricket Umpire who officiated in one Test and eleven ODIs between 1993 and 1997.

The HDCA has been steered under the leadership of President Dr Daljit Singh Khela, Secretary Dr Raman Ghai and Chairman of the Tournament Committee Dr Pankaj Shiv, alongside their dedicated team. Their collective efforts have transformed the training facility, which originally consisted of just a couple of practice pitches at the police lines, into a full-fledged, modern facility.

In 2009, the centre moved to the Railway Mandi Ground and today boasts seven practice pitches – five turf and two cemented – along with four match pitches developed by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Dr Raman Ghai emphasised that HDCA provides free training to all its players. “HDCA and PCA supply necessary equipment and if a player faces financial difficulties, we also arrange cricket kits for them,” he explained. This inclusive approach ensures that financial barriers do not hinder promising talent from reaching their full potential.

Many players who trained at the HDCA have gone on to represent Punjab at the national level. Notable names include Aryan Jonti, Kuldeep Dhami, Ashish Ghai, Hairal Vashisht, Vijay Bhatti, Aryan Arora, Raghu Kumar, Noor Sandhu, Vicky Thakur, Vinod Thakur, and Deepak Gatta. Ashish Ghai, in particular, represented Panjab University for five years and captained the team for a season.

In women’s cricket, HDCA has contributed players such as Surabhi Narayan, Anjali Seemer, Shivani, Niranka and Pooja, who have carried the centre’s legacy at the state level.

The coaching staff at the HDCA is led by Daljit Singh, a BCCI Level-1 qualified coach, who serves as Head Coach. Other members of the junior coaching team include Daljit Dhami, Pankaj Pinka, and Dinesh Sharma. For female cricketers, Davinder Kaur, also a BCCI Level-1 qualified coach, handles the women’s training, supported by junior coach Nikita Kumari. Fitness for all players is managed by District Trainer Kuldeep Dhami.

In addition to providing top-tier coaching, the centre ensures that trainees gain ample match experience. Dr Pankaj Shiv explained that HDCA organises district and inter-district level matches, as well as other tournaments, providing crucial exposure. “Seniors participate in T20 and one-day formats, while juniors get opportunities to play one-day matches,” he added.

With a strong infrastructure, dedicated management and passionate coaching staff, the HDCA Cricket Training Centre continues to serve as a nurturing ground for not only cricketers but future stars of Indian cricket.