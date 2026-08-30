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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur cricketer Supreet Kaur selected for Alberta team

Hoshiarpur cricketer Supreet Kaur selected for Alberta team

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:06 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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HDCA secretary Raman Ghai congratulates Supreet Kaur and her brother Harveer.
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Woman cricketer Supreet Kaur of the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) has been selected for the Alberta State Under-19 women’s cricket team in Canada.

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She will represent Alberta in the Canada Under-19 Championship scheduled to be held in Toronto from September 1.

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HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said Supreet had trained for nearly three years at the HDCA centre under the guidance of coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan. She has been pursuing her studies in Calgary, Canada, for the past two years. Her selection for the Alberta U-19 team was a matter of pride for Hoshiarpur, he said.

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HDCA president Dr Daljit Khelan congratulated Supreet and said it was a proud moment for the district, as women cricketers from Hoshiarpur were making their mark at national and international levels.

Supreet’s coach Davinder Kaur, district coach Daljit Singh and district trainer Kuldeep Dhami also congratulated her and wished her success in the championship and a

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bright future.

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