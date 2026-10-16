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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur cricketer Surbhi leads Punjab Under-19 women’s team

Hoshiarpur cricketer Surbhi leads Punjab Under-19 women’s team

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab U-19 women cricket team captain Surbhi Narayan with HDCA officials in Hoshiarpur.
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City-based cricketer Surbhi Narayan is leading the Punjab Under-19 women’s team as captain in the BCCI national women’s cricket tournament being held in Mumbai from October 7 to 17.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) secretary Dr Raman Ghai said Surbhi’s appointment as captain was a proud moment for Hoshiarpur and a recognition of her hard work and dedication to the game. He said her achievement would inspire other budding cricketers in the district to pursue their sporting ambitions.

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A Class XII student of Woodland Overseas School, Surbhi has previously represented Punjab in the Under-15 and Under-23 women’s categories as well. Her elevation to the captaincy of the Under-19 team marks another milestone in her cricketing career.

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HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela congratulated Surbhi and wished her success in the tournament. Association joint secretary Vivek Sahni, Thakur Yograj, Dr Pankaj Shiv, Jatinder Sood, Subhash Sharma and other office-bearers and members also extended their best wishes to her.

“We are proud and delighted to see Surbhi lead the Punjab U-19 women’s team. I sincerely thank the HDCA and coaches, for their constant guidance and support,” said Surbhi’s father Sanjay Narayan.

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Surbhi’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan and assistant coach Nikita Kumari said her commitment and consistent efforts could help her earn a place in the national team in the future.

District coach Daljit Singh, coaches Ashok Sharma, Praveen Shintu, Pankaj Pinka and Karan Saini, along with her trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami, also congratulated her on the achievement.

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