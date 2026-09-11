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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur-Dasuya highway blocked

Hoshiarpur-Dasuya highway blocked

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:34 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Protesters during a procession in Hoshiarpur.
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Shops and commercial establishments remained closed in Hoshiarpur city and several towns of the district on Thursday in response to a shutdown call given by Dalit organisations in protest against the alleged desecration of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Ludhiana.

While commercial activity remained largely suspended in Hoshiarpur, vehicular movement in the city continued normally. Members of various Dalit organisations took out a protest march through the city and raised slogans against the state government, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible.

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Leaders said the community would not tolerate any disrespect to the architect of the Constitution. They alleged that similar incidents had occurred at different places in Punjab in the past but those responsible had not been brought to book.

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The shutdown also evoked a response in Hariana town, where members of the Dalit and Valmiki communities kept the market closed. Protesters held a demonstration at the chowk near the Civil Hospital and raised slogans against the government. A road blockade during the protest affected traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya main road.

In Chabbewal, markets on Bassi Road, Bham Road, Mahilpur Road and Hoshiarpur Road remained closed. Members of various organisations staged a protest at the main chowk and briefly disrupted traffic. They submitted a memorandum to DSP Bharat Bhushan and the SHO, Chabbewal, demanding the early arrest of the accused.

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