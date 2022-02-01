Hoshiarpur DC: Certificates and discount coupons for first-time voters

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 31

Under the programme, ‘Coffee with DEO’, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait held a meeting with the Campus Ambassadors and SVEEP nodal officers here on Friday. She motivated them to get maximum voter turnout in the Vidhan Sabha elections. During the programme, she said special efforts were being made for the participation of disabled and elderly voters and the young voters, so that all the voters of the district could become aware and reach the polling booths to exercise the right to frnachise.

She said Campus Ambassador and SVEEP Nodal Officers have a special role in apprising people of voting in the Vidhan Sabha election.

Riyait said through SVEEP activities, the campus ambassadors had played an important role in getting the votes of the youth in the 18-19 age group and now it was our responsibility to motivate them to vote for sure.

The District Election Officer said the campus ambassador who would get the most votes in the Vidhan Sabha elections would be honoured by the Election Commission as the Best Campus Ambassador. The first three Best Campus Ambassador winners would be awarded Rs 11,000, Rs 7,100 and Rs 5,100, respectively.

She said the young voters who will vote for the first time on February 20, would be given certificates of appreciation and discount coupons for different restaurants, gyms, etc.